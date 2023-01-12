Disney Speedstorm Reveals New Video and Gameplay Details

When Disney Speedstorm releases later this year, the racer will allow players to select from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved characters. However, the game will also feature a bunch of other fan favorites that can serve as Support Crew for each driver. According to developer Gameloft, players can have up to four crew members at the same time (depending on the player's star level), and more options are unlocked by progressing through races. The feature will give the game an extra level of customization, as players try to find the combinations that work best for them!

A trailer showcasing the feature was shared on the game's official Twitter account, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Behind every racer stands a dedicated Support Crew.



In today's #DevDiary learn more about how Crews work in #DisneySpeedstorm as well as the additional depth we've added to the system since the Closed Beta.



➡️ https://t.co/4Q68wuitRO pic.twitter.com/hl21ZQRJcS — Disney Speedstorm (@SpeedstormGame) January 11, 2023

Crew members can increase a racer's Top Speed, Acceleration, Handling, Boost, and Combat. The Support Crew feature was present during last year's closed beta for Disney Speedstorm, but Gameloft has made some changes since then. Some crew members will now let a racer start with a common skill equipped, while others "will increase the overall power level of your racer's unique skill or a common skill that they pick up during a race," according to the game's website.

It will be interesting to see how crew members shake up the game, and how they add to each player's strategy! Of course, some Disney fans will just be happy to see all of the unique faces that are added as a result. In the video, we can see how racers like Mulan have themed crew member options, including characters like Mushu and Cri-Kee. Meanwhile, racers that fall into the category of "Mickey and Friends" will be able to recruit crew members like Gus Goose, the Lonesome Ghosts, Pluto, Clarabelle Cow, and more.

Disney Speedstorm is set to release in 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Disney Speedstorm? What do you think of this feature? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!