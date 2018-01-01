Disney Releases New ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Teaser

Disney rung in 2018 with a festive teaser for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.

The teaser sees the eponymous ’80s video game baddie-turned-hero burst into the new year.

Walt Disney Animation Studios announced the Wreck-It Ralph sequel in summer 2016, reuniting Wreck-It Ralph and Zootopia director Rich Moore with stars John C. Reilly, voice of the titular wannabe do-gooder, and Sarah Silverman, voice of pint-sized Sugar Rush racer Vanellope von Schweetz.

Wreck-It Ralph stars Jane Lynch and Jack McBrayer return as Sargeant Calhoun and the Super Mario-inspired Felix.

Disney released the first teaser during D23 Expo 2017.

A rare big screen sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios — the studio behind Tangled, Frozen, Big Hero 6, Zootopia and Moana — Ralph Breaks the Internet sees Ralph and Vanellope venturing outside of their arcade into the world wide web.

Voice actresses behind Disney’s popular line of princesses, including stars from The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin, will reprise their roles as their respective Disney princesses in cameos.

Empire star Taraji P. Henson joined as a new character, internet expert Yesss, and Ugly Betty actress Ana Ortiz will lend her voice to the project.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 opens November 21.