ComicBook.com's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide for Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons has become a mainstream phenomenon over the past few years, due to its easy-to-play Fifth Edition rules and wider mainstream exposure from the likes of Stranger Things and Big Bang Theory. Millions of new players have made Dungeons & Dragons their new obsession, although it can be tricky to help players figure out what exactly to get them for the holidays. Luckily, ComicBook.com is here to help with a gift guide that includes rulebooks, accessories, and fun items that any D&D fan or player will enjoy. This isn't meant to be an exhaustive or complete list, but rather a good starting point or place to turn to in case you're really stumped as to what to buy.

Dungeons & Dragons: Expansion Gift Set If you bought a Dungeons & Dragons player the Core Rulebooks last year, the Expansion Gift Set is the perfect way to help expand their collection. The Expansion Gift Set includes three books - Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, Xanathar's Guide to Everything, and Monsters of the Multiverse. While the first two books come with tons of new rule options, the third book contains a ton of revised monsters from across D&D's many books. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $110.79

Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen The newest Dungeons & Dragons adventure comes out on December 6th and comes with a variety of variant covers and tie-in material. Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen sends players back to Krynn, the legendary world first explored in the Dragonlance novels, and comes with a new playable race (the kender) and a new Sorcerer subclass. You can buy either the standard cover, a special variant cover available at local game stores, or a Deluxe bundle that comes with the adventure and the Warriors of Krynn tie-in tabletop game. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $38.46

Warriors of Krynn (Photo: Wizards of the Coast) The new Dragonlance adventure also comes with a tie-in board game that allows players to visualize the large-scale battles at the heart of the adventure. Warriors of Krynn can be played as a standalone game or as an accompanying piece to the Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen adventure. While Warriors of Krynn looks like a war game, players won't have to worry about battle formations or elaborate strategy. Instead, players will act as adventurers trying to turn the tide of various battles while trying to complete missions in the game. The link below includes the deluxe bundle, which includes both the board game and the adventure itself. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $144.99

Dungeons & Dragons: Starter Set Do you know someone who wants to get into Dungeons & Dragons but doesn't know where to start? Luckily, Wizards of the Coast publishes a fantastic resource that's specifically designed to teach players how to play and run a Dungeons & Dragons game. There are several Starter Sets available, with the most recent one, Dragons of Stormwreck Isle, released earlier this year. With artwork based on the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon, this set has the rules, adventures, and even pre-generated characters to help players immediately jump into a D&D game. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $19.99

Campaign Cases If you have a loved one who is a new Dungeon Master (that is, someone who runs a Dungeons & Dragons game instead of plays in them) the Campaign Cases might be a perfect accessory. Each campaign case comes with weighted plastic discs that are meant to represent monsters or enemy NPCs. Campaign Cases also come with reusable plastic clings that can be placed on the discs to help better visualize the various monsters. This is a great accessory for players looking to get into Dungeons & Dragons and will help get the game on the table more quickly. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $64.99

Zweihander RPG Starter Kit Dungeons & Dragons isn't the only tabletop RPG in town. If you know someone who already has all the Dungeons & Dragons books (and there are a lot of them), you may want to try giving them the gift of another game to learn. Zweihander is a fantastic tabletop game that's a touch more serious than Dungeons & Dragons and focuses on player characters suffering real damage and effects from the intense encounters they experience. Andrew McMeel Publishing just released a Zweihander Starter Set meant to help players learn how to play this fantasy dark fantasy game. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $29.99