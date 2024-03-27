Don't Starve Gets Board Game

The roguelike/survival game Don't Starve is coming to the tabletop. Today, Glass Cannon Unplugged announced it would be releasing a board game version of Don't Starve as part of a "long-term licensing partnership" with game publisher Klei Entertainment. The new game will be designed by Rafał Pieczyński, lead developer of Glass Cannon Unplugged's Frostpunk: The Board Game, with

Jakub Wiśniewski (designer of This War Of Mine: The Board Game) and Natanel Vo-Apfel (designer of Into The Outside: Prelude) will providing narrative direction . A Kickstarter for the campaign will launch later this year, with additional content planned including expansions, add-ons, and retail releases.

Don't Starve was originally released in 2013 and combines roguelike elements with survival gameplay. Players assumed control of Wilson, an "intrepid Gentleman Scientist" trapped in the Constant, a nightmare realm filled with monsters. In order to survive, players both have to fight off monsters and craft items and cook food. A series of DLC was also released for the game, with a standalone expansion called Don't Starve Together adding multiplayer functionality. Klei Entertainment has continued to release new content for the game, with the most recent being a crossover with Cult of the Lamb.

Full details about the game weren't revealed as part of the announcement, but Glass Cannon Unplugged promised mechanics that emphasized player choice, dynamic combat, and open world combat. Not surprisingly, the game will also feature Don't Starve's unique art style.