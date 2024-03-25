Henry Cavill Updates Fans on Favorite Warhammer 40K Army in 10th Edition

Henry Cavill has made a surprising admission about Warhammer 40K - he hasn't played the most recent edition of the game. In 2023, Games Workshop released a brand new edition of Warhammer 40K, a miniatures skirmish game featuring armies of aliens and superhumans battling in the far-flung future. Speaking with ComicBook.com during a press junket for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Cavill was asked about his favorite army in the most recent edition of Warhammer 40,000. "I haven't played 10th Edition," Cavill said. "But regardless, it's still [Adeptes] Custodes."

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Cavill is staying true to the Adeptes Custodes, which serves as the most elite force of warriors within the Imperium of Man. The Custodes' primary duty is to guard the Emperor of Mankind, the god-ruler of humanity who rules over an impressive array of planets in an undead state while hooked to a supercomputer. Cavill previously shared pictures of his in-progress Custodes army in 2022 and has occasionally spoken about his love of the faction.

What is surprising is that Cavill hasn't played the newest edition of Warhammer 40K, which was released last year and updated the rules of the game with a focus on streamlining play. One quirk of Warhammer 40K is that while the game releases on a steady cycle of new editions once every 3-4 years, the miniatures used to play the game remain the same. So, even though the Custodes haven't received an updated Codex yet (a rulebook that provides specialized details for each of the game's factions), he can still use them on the table with the free rules released for every army.

Of course, one reason why Cavill hasn't had the time to play Warhammer 40K is that he may be busy preparing for the sci-fi franchise's first foray into live-action television. In late 2022, Amazon Studios that Cavill was serving as executive producer for a Warhammer 40K cinematic universe, with a contract finalizing the product signed in late 2023. The last update was that a writers' room was being assembled and a story selected, so it could be that Cavill wants to make sure everything is perfect for the new series.

