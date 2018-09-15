‘DOOM Eternal’ Will Encourage Players To Be Even More Aggressive

2016’s DOOM could be summed up with a few words: non-stop, over-the-top, and of course intense. Its sequel, DOOM Eternal, will be that, and more.

As you may know, id Software isn’t resting on its laurels when it comes to DOOM Eternal by simply making another DOOM. No, they are adding to the formula with new fast-paced mobility mechanics that add another layer, and more speed, to the combat system.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Part of the reason id Software decided upon this, was apparently because it wants players to be faster and even more aggressive than they were in DOOM, which I didn’t know was possible, but apparently is.

According to the project’s Creative Director, Hugo Martin, DOOM Eternal will ramp up almost everything that players loved about the first game. In other words, the follow-up will feel like its predecessor, just enhanced.

“A hero is only as strong as the enemy that they defeat and if you want to feel like a badass you’ve got to wreck some amazing bad guys along the way,” said Martin while speaking with GamesTM. “And DOOM Eternal has some incredible enemies. We want you to feel unleashed, like nothing is holding you back. This is a pure, unfiltered, action FPS experience.”

The director continued:

“Eternal will still feel like DOOM, even after we have added in these new abilities. Being able to close the distance between enemies faster will make you feel more aggressive, and we are always encouraging the player to play more aggressively. When that’s the underlying theme of a new mechanic or ability we know that it’s going to work.”

According to Martin, the team has changed the level design for Eternal, and has made spaces larger. This is a result of the aforementioned mobility additions.

“There’s a reason that the spaces are larger,” said Martin. “If you make a faster race car, you’re going to need a bigger race track. Your closing speed is outrageous. It’s actually one of the most thrilling things in Eternal.

“How many games can you see someone from across a giant sci-fi space and then, like on a skateboard, just rocket towards them and just smash them in the face? It’s the best feeling in the world. Especially now, with all of the different abilities that we’ve introduced. It’s all about closing those distances, and now you can do it in seconds.”

For Martin and co., the new movement in Eternal at first represented the next evolution of combat in the game, but now simply feels like a natural component that should have always been there.

The name of the game in Eternal is getting closer to combat and enemies, about “being aggressive” and constantly moving forward. In other words, you’re going to have to condition yourself to breath even more for the sequel.

DOOM Eternal is poised to launch sometime next year, 2019, via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.

Thanks, GamingBolt.