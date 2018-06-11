‘DOOM Eternal’ Revealed at Bethesda E3 2018 Showcase

This evening during Bethesda‘s E3 2018 presentation, DOOM Eternal was revealed. We’re going back to Hell, and we can’t wait. Check out the gnarly new reveal trailer above!

DOOM is back, and we’ll be getting a full reveal at this year’s QuakeCon. For the time being, we have to content ourselves with that nightmarish trailer and a few excited comments from Bethesda. These guys are promising way more demons and enemy variety than we encountered in DOOM 2016, and the Doom-Slayer is going to be more deadly, and more badass than he’s ever been. For those of you who played the 2016 reboot, that sounds impossible.

For those of you who have not been initiated into the new DOOM, you have so much bone-shaking, gut-wrenching, mind-bending violence ahead of you. DOOM is fast, it’s unforgiving, and it’s absolutely brutal. If you were struggling to understand why the Bethesda showcase erupted in cheers at a mere teaser trailer, all you have to do is go play a few hours of DOOM, and we promise you’ll get the hype. The game goes on sale all of the dang time, and you should be able to snag it for cheap right this very moment on your console (or PC) of choice.

Forget about crouching behind cover, and forget about health regeneration. The demonic hordes will never stop coming for you, and that precious, waning health of yours is never going to come back to you. If you want to survive in DOOM, then you have to keep moving, and if you want that health back you’re going to have to go cut down some furious hell-borne entities and pry it from their hot dead claws. It’s definitely not noob-friendly, and no one is going to wait for you to catch your breath.

If DOOM Eternal is taking that incredible formula and cranking up to 11, we’re not entirely sure we’re emotionally, physically, or spiritually prepared for the madness.

If you’re brave enough to take this deep-dive into Hell (again), then stay tuned. We’ll have more on DOOM Eternal very soon! UPDATE: Pre-orders are already live with a 20% Prime discount.

