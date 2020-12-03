Dr Disrespect Reveals Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Biggest Issue

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War released last month, and fans are starting to get a feel for the first-person shooter, and what it has to offer. While reception to the game seems to be fairly strong, there are some issues so far, and Dr Disrespect cited his biggest complaint about the game on a recent stream. According to the streamer, his problem boils down to a lack of maps. Black Ops Cold War launched with eight maps, and a ninth, Nuketown '84, was added to the game last week. Those that played the beta, however, experienced six of the maps prior to launch, meaning only two were brand-new.

“I’m having a good time, Cold War – I like it a lot, the multiplayer,” said Dr Disrespect. “Just don’t give me two maps, cmon [David] Vonderhaar. Put 15 in the game, minimum!”

For those unfamiliar, Vonderhaar is Treyarch's game designer director. In a follow-up comment, Dr Disrespect mentioned that he has several prototype map ideas for the game that he would be willing to share. While this was clearly a joke, Dr Disrespect did develop maps for the Call of Duty franchise prior to becoming a streaming sensation! Herschel Beahm IV worked for Sledgehammer Games on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, but left the developer in 2015 to focus on streaming. Perhaps Dr Disrespect would consider designing maps for the game once again, should fans demand it enough!

While Dr Disrespect is far from the only Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War player unhappy with the lack of maps in the game, it seems likely that the problem will be resolved, over time. Treyarch and Actvision remain committed to expanding on the game over the coming year, and players will likely see a lot of maps added to the game, eventually. Nuketown '84 should prove to be the first of many, so fans needn't worry.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

