Dr Disrespect Says He Still Doesn't Know Why Twitch Banned Him

It would appear that popular video games streamer Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm still does not know exactly why Twitch, the platform with which he had an exclusive agreement, banned him at the end of June. While he has not made any public comments from the Dr Disrespect persona since first responding to the ban at the end of June, Beahm has stated this week in a new interview that Twitch has not shared its reasoning with him as of yet.

"Honestly, we just don’t know," Beahm told The Washington Post. "It was a total shock. Imagine showing up to work and the doors are closed and you can’t get inside. You’re going, 'What’s going on?' And you’ve been told you’ve been fired. But you haven’t been told the reason why. We just weren’t given an answer. … It was the worst feeling."

Champions Club, Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time. -Dr Disrespect — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 28, 2020

According to the interview with The Washington Post, Beahm learned of his removal while watching another stream. He noticed some of the features he should have had available to him were not and reached out to Twitch, which notified him then of its decision but not the reason.

"As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service," Twitch's statement on the ban from the end of June reads. "These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community."

This isn't the first time the streamer has found himself in hot water. He was infamously temporarily banned last year after doing an IRL stream during E3 2019 where he entered a bathroom -- filming the entire time. Even so, the reason was obvious at that time and this particular ban appears to be far more serious. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Dr Disrespect right here.