Dr Disrespect Banned From Twitch [UPDATE]

✖

UPDATE: Twitch has issued an official and vague statement pertaining to Dr Disrespect's ban, though it remains unclear why the popular streamer has been removed from the platform.

"As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”

ORIGINAL: As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”

Twitch has banned one of its most popular streamers, Dr Disrespect, from its platform. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear why the Two-Time has been banned from the streaming platform. Further, it's also unclear if this is an outright ban or just a limited time suspension. If it's the former, it would be the most notable permanent ban in Twitch's history. The Amazon-owned platform has banned the streaming star in the past, but it was only a temporary suspension, which is the more common form of punishment dished out on the platform.

At the moment, Dr Disrespect has not commented on the banning himself, leaving fans with nothing more than speculation as to why the Doc has been kicked and for how long his removal will be for. Twitch has also said nothing about the matter.

The banning was first relayed by Twitch Partner Ban Bot StreamerBans, which broke the news over on Twitter. Following this, many swarmed Dr Disrespect's massive channel to see if it had been taken down to find out the streamer has indeed been removed.

While it's currently unclear why the Two-Time has been banned, it's most likely due to a DMCA claim, which has been a big problem on Twitch lately, and has resulted in countless streamers being booted from the platform. If this is the case, then this is almost certainly just a limited time suspension that may even be revoked (update: according to Rod Breslau, the banning is permanent and doesn't involve DMCA claim).

Of course, we will be sure to update this post as more information is provided. While it's unlikely Twitch will comment on the matter, Dr Disrespect should chime in sooner rather than later.

For more coverage on the popular streamer, be sure to check out all of our past and most recent coverage of Dr Disrespect by clicking here or on the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.