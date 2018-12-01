BioWare Teases Possible ‘Dragon Age’ Game Awards Reveal

The fourth installment of the Dragon Age saga from BioWare is well-underway. Though we’ve known about work on the franchise for awhile now, BioWare‘s Casey Hudson teases that more news is on the way and we are praying to the Maker so hard right now it’s an official reveal!

In a recent blog post over on the official BioWare website, Hudson teased a small glimmer of hope that a full reveal is getting closer – possibly even the Game Awards. According to Hudson, “If you’ve been following these blogs, or myself and Mark Darrah on Twitter, you know we’re also working on some secret Dragon Age stuff. Dragon Age is an incredibly important franchise in our studio, and we’re excited to continue its legacy. Look for more on this in the coming month (though I won’t tell you where to look…)”

Real subtle, Hudson.

But still, this could be the big debut many of us have been hoping for. Will BioWare take the same route with Dragon Age that they did with the Mass Effect franchise and begin a new story within the same universe? Anything is possible when it comes to spin-offs, so we’ll just have to wait and see what the team comes up with. After all, Mike Laidlaw neither confirmed nor denied it being DA4 before his departure, so it very well could end up being the fourth installment that fans are looking for.

Want to know what we think? Spoilers ahead for Dragon Age: Inquisition:

With the major twist concerning Tevinter during the events of the third game, and the reveation of the Elven gods and the Dread Wolf’s true role – it would be a missed opportunity to not continue in that style. The three games did a fantastic job of tying up all three games, even DA2, with the Trespasser DLC in Inquisition, which provides the perfect stepping stone for the next phase. With the dramatic conclusion to the previous game, and the way the Mage Killer comic tied in, it is a safe bet to at very least assume Tevinter will be the overall premise of the next game.

