This ‘Dragon Age’ Morrigan Cosplay Will Make You Miss ‘Origins’

Dragon Age: Origins is where BioWare fans were first introduced to the Witch of the Wilds, Morrigan. A romance option for the Male Warden, this character was one of many reasons why so many fell in love with the older RPG. With many different outcomes, incredible characters, and a storyline to die for – it’s was the epitome of the Dragon Age franchise. Now the mystical Morrigan is back, this time with an incredible cosplay too good not to share.

This Polish cosplayer goes by the name ‘Star Nacho Cosplay’ and she’s an incredibly talented craftsman that definitely deserves the community’s attention. From Blizzard, to BioWare – this woman knows how to make the character she sets her sights on come to life in such a way that you’d have to pinch yourself to remember it’s not real.

There are so many shots from her time as Morrigan that it’s hard to choose, but here are a few of our favourites – equipped with full credit in the Instagram posts themselves:

Like her work? You can see even more of her talent on her Instagram right here, as well as her Ko-Fi page to help support even more of creative endeavors!

