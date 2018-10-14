This ‘Dragon Age’ Morrigan Cosplay Will Make You Miss ‘Origins’

Dragon Age: Origins is where BioWare fans were first introduced to the Witch of the Wilds, Morrigan. A romance option for the Male Warden, this character was one of many reasons why so many fell in love with the older RPG. With many different outcomes, incredible characters, and a storyline to die for – it’s was the epitome of the Dragon Age franchise. Now the mystical Morrigan is back, this time with an incredible cosplay too good not to share.
This Polish cosplayer goes by the name ‘Star Nacho Cosplay’ and she’s an incredibly talented craftsman that definitely deserves the community’s attention. From Blizzard, to BioWare – this woman knows how to make the character she sets her sights on come to life in such a way that you’d have to pinch yourself to remember it’s not real.
View this post on Instagram
Be cautious. A dragon such as this is better to avoid than engage. 🐲 — You guys are AMAZING! ❤️ Not so long ago we’ve managed to achieve my ko-fi goal of revamping this costume. Witch is getting new wig, contact lenses and tooons of upgrades + more photo sessions. I wouldnt be able to achieve that without you ❤️ We’ve taken her for a little spin, quick photoshoot last weekend to see what’s up and Oh boi, she needs some serious work! Photo by awesome @dzarosa, edited by me. Thanks to @luckystrikepl for being a great helper 👀❤️ — #bioware #morrigan #dragonage #dragonageinquisition #biowarecosplay #morrigancosplay #witchofthewilds
There are so many shots from her time as Morrigan that it’s hard to choose, but here are a few of our favourites – equipped with full credit in the Instagram posts themselves:
View this post on Instagram
Dem witches. ✨ #tbt to this Dragon Age photoshoot with @rudy.chaos as Flemeth. My first ever photo session as Morrigan, it was weird 😂 I think I’ve learnt a whole lot since that time. 📸 @made_by_dobrochna — #dragonage #morrigan #flemeth #dragonagecosplay #bioware @biowarebase #biowarecosplay #👵🏻
View this post on Instagram
Since @starbit_cosplay made #sorceresssaturday a thing, let me take you on a trip down memory lane to my first proper makeup test of Morrigan from Dragon Age. It was significant for me – day I fully commited into making her cosplay, even though I had no idea What worbla was and non existing sewing skills. Pic on the right is made by awesome @pinkspider.photography It was a long journey, the one that tought me everything I know to date. Thank you all, who watched me fail and try again. I’m still amazed so many of you stuck around for so long. Love you all ❤️❤️ — #dragonage #morrigan #cosplay #dragonageinquisition #bioware
View this post on Instagram
Magic is real. I can touch it and command it and I need no faith for it to fill me up inside. If you are looking for your higher power, there it is. 🔮 —� Photo by @pinkspider.photography —�- Thank you soo much for all your kind words! I’m glad you like this cosplay, and the work We’ve done with @pinkspider.photography It truly motivates me to work harder and faster, seeking improvement. ❤️ Love you all! —� #bioware #dragonage #dragonageinquisition #morrigan #witchofthewilds @badasscosplay #biowarecosplay
Like her work? You can see even more of her talent on her Instagram right here, as well as her Ko-Fi page to help support even more of creative endeavors!
