Watch the New Dragonball Fighter Z Gotenks Character Breakdown

Following new character breakdowns for Dragon Ball favorites like Beerus and Adult Gohan, another video has been released focusing on what Gotenks will bring to the game. Check it out below:

Gotenks comes with a few key moves, including his combo abilities, which allows players to follow up with a few extra attacks after each hit. The Level 3 Super mentioned in the video is something of a go-to move for the character when in the air, as its one of the few real hard-hitting moves that the character can perform in the air. While Gotenks might come off as unruly, timing is key to controlling his chaos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “2.5D” fighter is something of a breakaway from the popular Dragon Ball Xenoverse series, and long-time fans of Dragon Ball might appreciate the way the game’s graphics and layouts call back to older titles like the Budokai Tenkaichi series and Super Butouden. Earlier today, Bandai Namco released a trailer highlighting the absolute madness that is SSGSS Goku, in all of his azure glory, but these game play explainers are useful when it comes to preparing to play the game competitively.

The character roster for the game includes heroes and villains both classic and recent to the series, including all of the previously-mentioned cast members and others like Yamcha (an out of left field — get it? — overnight fan favorite thanks to his available attacks in this game), Hit, Cell, Captain Ginyu, Future Trunks, Krillin, Vegeta, Goku (in multiple forms) and newcomer Android 21, who will also be accompanied by Androids 16 and 18. That’s just grazing the list of confirmed characters, with a roster that is expected to grow as we get closer to the game’s release, and expected DLC additions.

Dragon Ball FighterZ releases on January 26, 2018 for Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.