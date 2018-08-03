Dragon Ball Legends Summer Update Drops Loads of New Content

The Dragon Ball fandom is massive and there are so many different ways to jump right in with our favourite characters. Dragon Ball Legends is the perfect way to do just that on the go and this mobile game just got even better with a huge new Summer update.

The Androids have finally arrived and Bandai Namco wants to make sure that fans are hyped for what’s new! So what does the Summer campaign have to offer, exactly?

Two new main story parts have been added and the equipment list has been completely revamped to make it more user-friendly. Players will also be able to face off against Dr. Gero’s Android #19, which is a story from the original series. From there, completing 4 chapters will allow players to unlock the Z Power for Android #19.

The official Twitter account for the game also added, “Alongside the introduction of the “Master” Class, character balance has been adjusted under the following factors.”

– Avoiding concentrated use of specific characters

– Reliving characters’ specialties

Shallot Missions are also here, “Complete the Missions to get items for upgrading Shallot!Grow stronger alongside Shallot by taking on the Missions!”

It’s pretty easy to do. According to the dev team, “By clearing all Missions, you can acquire “Chrono Crystals” and up to 3 “Ultra Summon Tickets.”

As for the promotions themselves:

Summer login Bonus

Daily missions

Summer-themed missions

Double Xp

5x Main Story Zeni

Adventure Time cut in half

Training Time is cut in half

This will be a limited time only promotion, so don’t miss out on what there is to experience within the world of Dragon Ball!

For more about the mobile game:

“With th chaos of the Tournament of Power behind them, ife went on for the inhabitants of Universe 7. But their peace was short-lived.

Fighters from across the ages were soon drawn together for a timeline-splicing battle royale! Goku fought his way past one fierce foe after another, until a mysterious figure appeared before him. A Saiyan boy, dressed like none he had ever seen before.”

Dragon Ball Legends is available now for iOS and Android devices.