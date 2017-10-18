Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Getting Two More Popular Fighters As DLC

While Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently getting a ton of focus from fighting fans, there’s no reason to forget about Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, which is delivering plenty of action for them to enjoy while they wait for that new entry.

And today, Bandai Namco has shared what new content will be coming to that sequel, with a pair of additional fighters that are sure to mix things up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per SiliconEra, the latest issue of Japanese publication V-Jump has revealed that both Android 13 (from the movie Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13!) and Tapion (who appeared alongside Trunks in Dragon Ball Z- Wrath of the Dragon) will be added to the character roster. A time frame hasn’t been given yet, but they’re expected to be included over the next few months. They’ll be paid DLC characters, so you’ll need to pony up a few dollars to add them to your collection.

In addition, Xenoverse 2 will also be getting a number of new costumes for its various characters, taking straight from Universe 2 and Universe 11’s battle line-up. They’ll be paid DLC as well, so you’ll need to pay up a few bucks. There will also be a new Hero Colosseum added to the game, and though it’s not fully detailed just yet, it appears that it will be adding on to the story, and you’ll be able to battle using figures within the game.

It’s likely that we’ll be seeing this download content come into Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 over the next couple of months, since Bandai Namco is likely to give it one more push before working on hyping the forthcoming FighterZ, which is set to arrive this February. It wasn’t noted which platforms the content would be coming out for, but it’ll likely be released across the board, including for the Switch version, which just arrived a couple of weeks ago. We’ll see what Bandai Namco has planned in the weeks ahead.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. It’s a good warm-up to FighterZ, which will unleash its fiery action next year.