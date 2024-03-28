Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Releases Future Saga DLC Trailer

Bandai Namco promised Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 players last year that the game would keep getting new content in 2024, and today, we got a first look at what some of that new content will be. The next Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC will be the Future Saga expansion, but it won't be just one DLC. Instead, Bandai Namco said that this release will be spread out into four different parts with the first of those arriving in May.

A trailer for the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga DLC was released alongside the announcement to tease some of what's in store for players once the first chapter drops on May 24th. It's centered around Fu, the character who originally made his full debut in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 itself but has been in other versions of Dragon Ball stories in the anime and manga as well.

"For the first time since the original game launched, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 will look to the future and the coming of a new age. Fu is naturally at the center of things, and when experiments with super villain energy are involved, things can't be headed in a good direction. Players will be able to find out what's at stake when the DLC releases in the near future!"

No release dates were given for the rest of the three chapters that'll round out the Future Saga DLC after the first releases in May, and no prices were given either. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLCs are very often sold in sets, so it's likely that there'll be a bundle or a season pass-like option to get all of the DLC at once, though whether you can buy them piecemeal or not remains to be seen.

This Future Saga DLC for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 was announced previously in posts such as a roadmap for the game that gave a look further out at what would be released. The "Ultra Supervillian" content from Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will continue in this DLC with Goku Black and Vegeta getting new forms as previewed in the trailer.

The release of this first Future Saga DLC chapter will also coincide with the release of the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. A full breakdown of what's coming in these versions of the game hasn't been shared yet, though Bandai Namco assured players they'd see better graphics and improved load times when these versions of the game release on May 24th.

"These upgraded versions of the game are optimized for current generation systems and enable you to enjoy all the Xenoverse 2 fun with partially improved graphics and load times!"

More on those current-gen upgrades as well as the Future Saga DLC should be shared closer to when they release.