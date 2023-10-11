Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Getting "Big Free Update" Soon and More DLC in 2024

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 proves resilient once again with developer Dimps and publisher Bandai Namco announcing this week plans to release even more content for the game in 2024. That includes unnamed DLC with playable characters yet to be revealed, but the Xenoverse 2 community won't have to wait until next year to see more added to the game. The creators confirmed in a roadmap update shared this week that a "Big Free Update" is coming much sooner on October 12th. Even more content has been teased beyond the 2024 preview, so don't expect a Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 anytime soon.

The official Dragon Ball Games Twitter account first teased the updated roadmap this week by showing off some artwork for the next chapter of Xenoverse 2 and previewing some of what would be included in the free update.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2's Free Update

That update will launch on October 12th, the creators said, which makes for a very short time between the tease and the release, though that's not too uncommon for Dragon Ball games. Below is a preview of what's included in the update:

Free Update Contents

New Event: Festival of Universes

New battle Mode: Cross Versus

Awoken Skill Ultra Instinct

Avatar Level Cap Unlock

Some Feature Improvements

There'll also be a welcome campaign for the event that'll allow players to try out some DLC fighters for a limited time. Those include characters like Cabba, Zamasu, SSGSS Vegito, Goku's Ultra Instinct form, Super Saiyan Kefla, and more, so if there's a character you've been wanting to try, now will be the time to do so.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 in 2024

A Big Free update is coming on October 12, 2023!

New events, new battle modes, and other features will be added to make DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 even more fun!



The schedule for future updates is here! Stay tuned for a constantly evolving #DBXV2! pic.twitter.com/ya0f5tQndK — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) October 11, 2023

Speaking of new characters, those aren't going away anytime soon either. While the roadmap doesn't indicate anything about more DLC coming this year, we know that there are plans for DLC next year, too. People joke often about Xenoverse 2 refusing to die considering how the game came out in 2016 and still manages to get new content, and with plans laid out for 2024, those jokes can continue.

Aside from new DLC fighters, we'll see another scenario and "other contents" in 2024. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will also be getting Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions next year that'll presumably bring the game some of the modernizations that other older titles have gotten over time, though it hasn't been confirmed yet what the enhancements will look like.

Even beyond all of that, there's an "and more" section after "2024" on the roadmap, though it's unclear if that's supposed to suggest that there will be more content in years after 2024. More likely, it's just an indication that the 2024 content we know of so far won't be the end, so as the Dragon Ball series evolves, expect it to fuel Xenoverse 2 with new avenues for adding DLC characters and supporting the game further in the future.