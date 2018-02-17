Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 ‘Perfected Ultra Instinct Goku’ DLC Revealed

Bandai Namco has announced the next DLC coming to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 via a new issue of the popular Japanese magazine, V-Jump. The new DLC is a new form of Goku coming to the game, and the name itself is a kicker: Perfected Ultra Instinct Goku.

It won’t just be a new stylish Goku sporting white hair, however. Bandai also confirmed in the same spread that a new storyline will also be included with the upcoming DLC. If you can read Japanese, you can check out the full magazine spread yourself right here over at ShonenGamez.

Not much is known at this time about what the new storyline will entail, but it was interesting getting a first look at the white-haired form in-game.

