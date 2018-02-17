Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 ‘Perfected Ultra Instinct Goku’ DLC Revealed

Bandai Namco has announced the next DLC coming to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 via a new issue of the popular Japanese magazine, V-Jump. The new DLC is a new form of Goku coming to the game, and the name itself is a kicker: Perfected Ultra Instinct Goku.
It won’t just be a new stylish Goku sporting white hair, however. Bandai also confirmed in the same spread that a new storyline will also be included with the upcoming DLC. If you can read Japanese, you can check out the full magazine spread yourself right here over at ShonenGamez.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Not much is known at this time about what the new storyline will entail, but it was interesting getting a first look at the white-haired form in-game.
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more about the game:
Become a Time Patroller in order to preserve DRAGON BALL’s history in this unprecedented experience.
You are the protagonist! Stand with Goku and his friends as you battle a new enemy that has been warping DRAGON BALL’s history. Fight alongside famous fighters from Z, Super, GT, and more, including movie-only characters like Turles, Broly, and Janemba, the mysterious Masked Saiyan, and many others.
- Create your own warrior avatar from one of DRAGON BALL’s 5 races. Everything from your race, gender, build, and face can be customized down to the smallest detail. Each race has its own special transformative Awoken Skill, including Super Saiyan 3 for Saiyans and turning giant for Namekkians. Get ready to recreate yourself and dive into the world of DRAGON BALL.
- The setting for this adventure is Conton City, where time patrollers come from far and wide. Here you can communicate with other players from around the world, fly through the air, enjoy PvP combat, and team up in groups of 6 to tackle powerful raid bosses.
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 also contains many opportunities to talk with characters from the animated series. You can join Frieza’s army, rescue Namekkians, learn new moves directly from Goku and his friends at Time Patrol Academy… All sorts of new opportunities await you in the world of DRAGON BALL.