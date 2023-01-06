Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Leak Reveals Unexpected DLC

Another Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC has supposedly leaked online ahead of its reveal with new rumors suggesting that this upcoming DLC will focus on an arc from the original Dragon Ball series. According to these leaks, this DLC will be centered around the 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai, the tournament which featured characters like Goku, Piccolo, Tien, and more. Bandai Namco naturally has not yet announced any plans for a DLC of this kind, but it's supposedly going to be releasing after the next one we already know is focused on Bardock.

DbsHype, a Twitter user focused on Dragon Ball news who's accurately shared information about plans related to this game and others in the past, was the first to share news on what the next Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC will supposedly consist of. The Twitter user simply said that it'd focus on this particular tournament from Dragon Ball and shared some images to refresh fans' memories seeing how it's probably been a while since people have thought of that arc, but no other details were shared.

Dragon Ball: 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai Arc will be the 5th DLC, one after Bardock DLC for DBZ: KAKAROT!



Via: @eL_Maverik_ & double confirmed by my source as well! pic.twitter.com/K7SGJHjwoq — Hype (@DbsHype) January 5, 2023

Pretty much all of the DLCs released as of now for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot have dealt with either Dragon Ball Z content or arcs leading up to Dragon Ball Super like brawls with Beerus, but for many, this tournament arc from Dragon Ball may actually be a blind spot. Dragon Ball Z is by far the more popular of the two series, and as such, it's the one that many people started with. Should this leaked DLC actually be in the works, this'll give Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot players a chance to either see the tournament play out for the first time or to see something that's not one of the more rehashed Dragon Ball Z stories that gets used in each new game.

For now, however, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot players can look forward to the game's next DLC called Bardock: Alone Against Fate. It got a set release date recently and will be out soon on January 13th.