New Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC Announced, PS5 and Xbox Series X Versions Confirmed

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is getting several new instances of DLC, Bandai Namco announced, with the first of those already revealed this week to be Bardock: Alone Against Fate. As suggested by the name, this one will revolve around Goku's father, Bardock, the Saiyan who stood up against Frieza. In addition to this DLC, two more story expansions will be released at later dates alongside current-gen versions of the game for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S that'll release in 2023.

Bardock, the Saiyan who was a part of the Frieza Force himself, will be playable in the DLC as he and others invade planets before he eventually revolts against Frieza. Players will be able to explore Planet Vegeta and other locations like the Frieza Force base, but as far as the key story moments go, it looks like this Bardock DLC will follow the story moment-to-moment before culminating in a fight against Frieza.

A New Story Arc DLC "-BARDOCK- Alone Against Fate" is coming soon to #DBZK!



Experience the fate of Planet Vegeta and the Saiyans as BARDOCK!



Season Pass 2 will also be available. Stay tuned for more information! pic.twitter.com/KUrgRhji0x — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) September 16, 2022

In addition to this new DLC, we'll see two more story expansions released in the future as part of Season Pass 2. What those will be remains to be seen, but even after existing DLC has touched on story moments like the Android Saga, the introduction of Beerus, and the fight against Golden Frieza seen in Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F', there's still plenty more to touch on.

Whether you're planning on getting the fourth DLC and the associated season pass whenever those launch next year or not, you'll still be able to enjoy some Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot enhancements next year if you're playing on a newer console. On the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 platforms, the game will receive dedicated versions there that include things like 60FPS performance and improved graphics overall. The trailer below was released by Bandai Namco alongside the DLC overview to show what the old and new versions of the game look like when compared to one another.

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will be coming to PS5™＆ Xbox Series X|S!



Enjoy the enhanced graphics and 60fps, check out the comparison video! #DBZK pic.twitter.com/fS4i6ocUr7 — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) September 16, 2022

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's new Bardock DLC and the current-gen versions of the game will be out in 2023.