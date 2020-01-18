Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Mod Adds Goose from Untitled Goose Game

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has barely even been out for a full day and already we have what’s probably one of the best and most expected mods the game will get. This mod from creator Mastaklo adds Goose from Untitled Goose Game as the main playable character which lets players fly around and unleash powerful attacks like the Kamehameha as a goose. It’s available now to download for anyone who has the PC version of the game.

You can download the mod here alongside several other Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot mods, but if you’re not interested in modding and just want to know what Goose looks like in the game, the creator has you covered with a video preview. The video below shows the Goose taking the place of Goku and zooming around on the Flying Nimbus while hanging out with Piccolo. The two get into some fights occasionally as one would expect in a Dragon Ball Z game, but Goose is packing some serious power since he’s got Goku’s abilities.

Skip ahead to a minute and 30 seconds into the video if you want to see what it looks like when a Kamehameha is coming out of Goose’s mouth. With this attack and others, Goose and Piccolo make quick work of the robots.

The modder in question who created this mod has been working on others as well such as Raditz and Goku, and one would imagine that many other modders are also working on their own creators. Seeing Goose from Untitled Goose Game added to the game seemed inevitable considering how popular the character has become, though there’s no telling who we’ll see next since we got this one so quickly.

Model Swaps work. But Face animations brake as animations arent meant for radditz skeleton. pic.twitter.com/PX58CUV1OG — Mastaklo (@Mastaklo) January 17, 2020

Body Model for bardock done pic.twitter.com/TUJ4fYzDHe — Mastaklo (@Mastaklo) January 18, 2020

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms, though you’ll need to be on the PC to get mods like this one. If you haven’t yet gotten the game but you’re interested in it, you can see the first hour of gameplay here to see the new take on Dragon Ball Z is for you.