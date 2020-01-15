Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Gets a New Vegeta Trailer

A new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot trailer was released on Wednesday just days before the game releases with this latest video focusing on Vegeta. The Saiyan prince who came to Earth in search of a fight with Goku later became a reluctant friend of Earth’s warriors to side with them in future battles, and he’s got one of the most dynamic arcs in all of Dragon Ball Z. True to Vegeta’s story though, the trailer is as much about Goku as it is about himself.

The trailer opens with Vegeta watching Goku fight as he monologues about his past encounters with Goku and other villains the pair have faced together. He comes to the realization that Goku fights for others and to be stronger himself by surpassing new challenges which is when Vegeta realizes what sets Goku apart from other Saiyans.

But Vegeta’s story is pretty much totally dependent on Goku since Vegeta is always trying to beat him, so it makes sense that the trailer would have an emphasis on Goku. We do get to see several scenes pertaining to Vegeta’s life on Earth though including his first encounter with Goku and when he met other characters like Future Trunks. There’s even a brief glimpse of the two preparing to fuse together once they’ve mostly resolved their differences and have accepted that they need to combine their powers to take on new threats.

It’s moments like these that the game will cover since it takes players from the opening of Dragon Ball Z all the way up until the Buu Saga based on what’s been seen and announced so far.

“Relive the story of Goku in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot!” Bandai Namco said about the new game. “Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe.”

Vegeta won’t just be a side character in the game even though Kakarot is based around Goku’s story. It’s been said before that the game will feature multiple playable characters, one of which is Vegeta himself. It’s unclear how frequently you’ll be able to play as Vegeta though, but expect to see him take part in some new and familiar moments.