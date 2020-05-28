Three New Dragon Quest Games Announced

Square Enix has announced three new games in the Dragon Quest franchise, based on the anime series Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai. The three games will span just about every platform imaginable: arcades, mobile, and consoles! The anime series is coming in the fall of 2020 from Toei Animation, and the arcade game will release around the same time. The mobile and console games, however, won't see release until 2021. It seems unlikely that all three will make it to North America, but with a project this ambitious, it seems fairly likely one or two will see release in the region.

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai – Xross Blade is the arcade release. In this game, players use actual cards produced by Takara Tomy when playing. Placing the cards on the arcade unit and moving them around the unit allows players to control the action in the game. Given some of the potential difficulties with the set-up, and the fact that arcades tend to be hard to come by in North America in general, this one seems to be the least likely to make it to our shores.

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai – Tamashii no Kizuna is a mobile game announced for iOS and Android devices. Developed by DeNA, the game is being referred to as a "dash RPG." As such, it looks like mobility will be fairly limited, similar to a Runner game. The game will boast simplified controls overall, but will still feature a number of classic RPG elements.

Infinity Strash – Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai is the console release. No platforms have been announced at this time, but Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 both seem like safe bets, given the history of the series. The game is an action-RPG featuring the characters and locations from the upcoming anime.

At the start of 2020, Dragon Quest series creator Yuji Horii teased that some kind of announcement would be coming this year, despite the fact that Dragon Quest XII is still early in the development process. Many fans wondered what they might expect to see, but few would have guessed the announcement of three new games!

What do you think of the upcoming Dragon Quest games? Do you hope to see any of these games make it to North America? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.