Yuji Horii Provides A Brief Dragon Quest XII Update

There are few franchises in gaming that have proven as enduring as Dragon Quest. While the series doesn’t quite boast the same following in North America that it does in Japan, it’s still an important part of the video game industry. As such, many fans are surely wondering when they can expect the next game in the series. On New Year’s Day, series creator Yuji Horii shared a message with fans of the franchise on Twitter (translated by Siliconera). While the famed developer offered no new information about Dragon Quest XII, he did tease that Square Enix might have something else they can announce in the meantime.

“Happy new year. There’s a lot more that I couldn’t say in the message below, but as for Dragon Quest XII it is still a ways away. However, there might be something we can announce before that. Please continue supporting us this year, too.”

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS in 2017, while a Nintendo Switch version of the game released to strong reviews in 2019. It’s not unusual for fans of the franchise to be kept waiting between entries in the series; nearly five years passed between the releases of Dragon Quest X and Dragon Quest XI. It will be interesting to see if Horii’s comments are alluding to a new side game in the series. The franchise has, after all, had a fair number of side games through the years. In 2019, fans were treated to the release of Dragon Quest Builders 2, which featured some substantial ties to the franchise as a whole. Perhaps a brand-new spin-off will be announced in the coming months!

Of course, fans in North America also have the upcoming release of Dragon Quest Your Story to look forward to. Based on Dragon Quest V, the film received mostly strong reviews upon its release in Japan. Though an official announcement has not yet been made, it appears that the film will be released via Netflix.

The wait for Dragon Quest XII might be quite a bit longer, but given the overall quality the series is known for, it should prove worth the wait.