Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Debuts First Trailer

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai will be the next anime to join the franchise, and fans have gotten a look at what this series will entail. Not long ago, the first trailer went live for the anime, and it turns out Dragon Quest has a lot to offer. The stunning PV has got fans riled up online thanks to its Dragon Ball vibes, so it seems like October 2020 cannot come fast enough.

The new trailer went live thanks to a Dragon Quest event held for The Adventure of Dai. The title will be getting an anime, yes, but Dai will also become the focus of his own games. However, the anime trailer got fans fired up as its vibrant trailer explored a fantastical story.

The clip, which can be seen below, begins easy enough with a shot of the seas. The turbulent waves key fans in on the fact that this Dragon Quest anime will be a bumpy ride, and the rest of the trailer proves that. After all, Dai is going to have to go on some big quests, and fans are given a look at his friends and foes during the trailer. There is no denying Dai's comrades are strong, but the forces he will have to face will be formidable in their own right.

Currently, six characters have been confirmed for the anime with Dai being voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki. Popp, Maam, Leona, Avan, and Hyunckel will also star in the series. These characters will be voiced by Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Mikako Komatsu, Saori Hayami, Takahiro Sakurai, and Yuuki Kaju respectively.

As for Dragon Quest, this new anime marks one of the first to debut in some time. While a movie adapting the video game franchise went live last year, Dragon Quest has not received a full-blown series for a long time. Back in 1989, Dragon Quest: Hero of the Legend Abel was released before a successor followed it shortly after. A movie was then released in 1996 before last year's movie wowed audiences, so here's to us hoping this new TV show sticks around for some time to come.

