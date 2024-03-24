Dragon's Dogma 2: How to Solve All Sphinx Riddles

One of the largest side quests in Dragon's Dogma 2 is the Sphinx Riddles. This challenge will test your mind and dexterity, as you'll need to solve several puzzles before taking on a tough boss fight. Fortunately, if you need help solving these riddles and prepping for the fight, we have you covered. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of where to find the Sphinx in Dragon's Dogma 2 and a full rundown on every riddle you'll need to solve to claim the final reward.

Where to Find the Sphinx in Dragon's Dogma 2

You might first start to hear rumors about the Sphinx in Vernworth, where one of the NPCs will mention its rumored location. However, that doesn't give you much to go on. The Sphinx is located in the Ancient Battlefield Area. That location is found west of Vermund and northeast of Checkpoint Rest Town. It's closer to the latter, so it's worth starting from there if you can. When you arrive at the dungeon, you should be greeted by an NPC named Oskar who gives you the sidequest Tolled to Rest. If you follow him, he'll take you through the dungeon until you find a Cyclops.

After dealing with the Cyclops, look for a ladder at the back of the room. This will take you to the World's End Cave, which leads to a fight against a giant Golem. Past the Golem are the Sphinx's ruins. When you speak with the Sphinx, you'll be given the option to choose between different riddles.

The Sphinx's First Five Riddles

At this location, you'll have five riddles to solve. You can complete them in any order, but you might as well follow along with our order below.

Riddle of Eyes

For the first riddle, the Sphinx opens a door that leads to a nearby dungeon, asking you to find the thing of most value. This is a trick. You don't need to complete the entire dungeon. Instead, as soon as you enter, turn around and you'll notice a chest above the doorway. Open it, take the Sealing Vial, and present it to the Sphinx to complete the riddle. You'll need this vial for later, but the Sphinx gives you a Wakestone for completion.

Riddle of Madness

This Sphinx asks you to bring an NPC that likes you to them. You can tell if an NPC likes you by paying attention to how rosey their checks are when talking to you. Once an NPC likes you, they'll often ask you to accompany them on a quest. Instead of following them on that quest, lead them to Sphinx to complete the quest. For your efforts, you'll get a Portcrystal.

Riddle of Wisdom

For this riddle, the Sphinx asks you to bring its "Parent." For this, you need to bring a Pawn named SphinxMother or SphinxFather. To find one of them, you'll need a Riftstone of Fellowship, which can most easily be found at Harve Village. Get one of those Pawns, return to the Sphinx, and you'll get 1,200 Rift Crystals.

Riddle of Conviction

This one is another trick. You're told to give the Sphinx an item that you'll never get back. It doesn't matter what you give the creature because whatever you present will be waiting for you in the chest as a reward.

Riddle of Rumination

Unfortunately, we cannot help you with this riddle. It asks you to return to where you received your first Seeker Token and pick up a new token. You only have seven days to do so, and Dragon's Dogma 2 does not give you any indication of where that is. Hopefully, you're reading this guide before you found your first Seeker Token, so you can mark that location on the map for use in this quest.

The Sphinx's Last Five Riddles

After you've finished all five riddles, the Sphinx will tell you its moving locations. Fortunately, this second location isn't nearly as difficult to find as the first one. You'll find the Sphinx at the Frontier Shrine, which is west of Bakbattahl and north of Checkpoint Rest Town along the river. Once you find the Sphinx you'll immediately complete the sixth riddle and earn 100,000 gold. The rest of the riddles are in a random order, so find the one you need below. It's also worth noting that we would recommend switching your Vocation to Archer before moving on to make the end of this quest easier.

Riddle of Recollection

For this riddle, the Sphinx wants to know how many riddles you've completed. The answer will change based on when you receive this question, but remember that finding the Sphinx the second time counts as a riddle. So, if this were to come up first, you would answer six by moving the correct number of statues in front of the Sphinx. For completing this, you'll receive the Unmaking Arrow, an important tool for later

Riddle of Differentiation

The Sphinx asks you to bring an NPC that looks like the one they show you. This is tricky because the NPC shown is a twin. The two twins (Dante and Vergil) reside on opposite sides of Checkpoint Rest Town in the morning. Some players have reported that the Sphinx always asks for Vergil (it did in our playthrough), but make sure to look closely before choosing. When you return with the correct twin, you'll earn the Whimsical Daydream weapon for the Trickster Vocation.

Riddle of Contest

For this riddle, you'll be tasked with defeating an enemy in a duel. However, you're also forced to equip a ring that makes you deal no damage. Fortunately, gravity doesn't have that same restriction. All you have to do is pick the enemy up and throw them off a cliff.

Riddle of Futility

Now, you need to deliver a very fragile vase to an NPC in Bakbatthal. Or that's what the Sphinx wants to think. Instead, you can use the Sealing Vial to capture the NPC in Bakbatthal and take them to the vase, easily keeping the fragile pottery intact.

The Final Riddle

When all ten riddles are complete, the Sphinx will try to leave. If you let it, you'll miss out on a few big rewards, so make sure to attack it as soon as it tries to fly away. Once you're engaged in battle, use the Unmaking Arrow to take down the Sphinx instantly. Take the key and use it to unlock the final chest. Your reward is an Eternal Wakestone, which is well-deserved considering all the work you've put in.