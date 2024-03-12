Dragon's Dogma 2's World Is Much Larger Than Fans Think

Dragon's Dogma 2 is finally releasing next week, something fans have been waiting on for more than a decade. The action RPG is taking the original game and pumping it full of all kinds of content. In fact, one of the goals of Dragon's Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno and his team is to create a single-player experience that feels like an MMORPG. To do that, the team needs a massive map, full of things to do and characters to interact with. Fortunately, it seems that Itsuno and the developers at Capcom have more than delivered.

Dragon's Dogma 2's Map Is Absolutely Massive

(Photo: Capcom)

In an interview with Automaton, Itsuno was asked about the map size, and he made it clear that the map in Dragon's Dogma 2 might be even larger than the developers first thought. Originally, the team claimed that the map is four times larger, but it sounds like that might actually be on the low end.

"We always say that the map in Dragon's Dogma 2 is four times the size of the previous one," Itsuno said, "But we haven't measured it exactly, and the development team believes it to be much larger. The number of towns has increased dramatically too.

"There are two large countries, with various settlements within them. However, rather than the size of the map, we placed a much stronger emphasis on its density. We've gone through numerous adjustments of the map, making sure to eliminate tedious time spent moving through the field."

That's an important distinction and one that's backed up by producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, who says that the map "is designed to provide enjoyable experiences with each minute as you traverse it. We are confident in the volume (of the map) in terms of its density, rather than size."

It's the right direction for the developers to take. After all, even if a landmass is massive, if it's filled with nothing, there's no good reason for it to be so large. Thankfully, Itsuno and his team have seemingly taken lessons learned from previous games and are taking it to heart. If nothing else, it seems that Dragon's Dogma 2 will be chock-full of content for players to dive into.

Dragon's Dogma 2 launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 22nd. Unlike many other games launching over the last few weeks, you won't be able to grab early access to the game by pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition. That said, you will get several items that should help accelerate Dragon's Dogma 2's early game, getting you to the meat of the game much more quickly.