Dragon's Dogma 2: How to Complete Saint of the Slums

Dragon's Dogma 2 is full of quests for Arisen to take on, many of which give players key rewards, including large amounts of gold, which is always useful. One of the more involved quests in DD2 is the Saint of the Slums quest line that originates in Verworth. If you head into the Slums area, you'll come across an NPC named Elena who is arguing in front of The Gracious Hand. After starting the quest, you'll be sent on a long adventure that Dragon's Dogma 2 doesn't signpost as well as you might hope. Fortunately, we've collected all of the steps below to make sure you get your hands on that sweet, sweet gold.

Where to Find Miasmite For Elena

It's worth noting that if you've gone to the Slums and Elena isn't there, you'll need to progress the main quest further to get her to appear. Once you're able to start the quest, the first step is finding Elena some Miasmite. If you haven't been adventuring when the sun goes down, Miasmite is a unique drop from phantoms that only appear in the open world at night. Fortunately, they're relatively easy to find outside of Vernworth, so getting this material shouldn't be too much of a problem. Because these are incorporeal beings, they're resistant to physical damage. You can still kill them with normal means, but it'll go much faster if you use magical weapons or spells.

With the Miasmite in hand, all you need to do is go back to Elena and give her the materials. You need three Miasmite to finish the quest, so don't head back early. Elena will then give you a tour of The Gracious Hand and you'll have the opportunity to speak to Ludomir and start the next section of the quest.

Investigate the Basement Sickroom

After your first talk with Ludomir, you need to go outside to speak to a woman named Lottie. Then, head back inside and talk to Ludomir again. Agree to further investigate The Hand and wait until nighttime. Then, you can take the stairs on the left of The Hand's entrance and you'll gain access to the Basement Sickroom. Search around and you'll find evidence about what's happening at The Hand and several helpful items.

Next, you need to head to the Slum's tavern and speak to Bruno. You'll then learn about a secret meeting taking place between Elena and a mysterious person. The location is marked on your map, so head there and watch the cutscene. Once that is over, you need to talk to Ludomir again and show him the evidence. He will tell you about a doctor who used to work at The Hand who can be found at Checkpoint Rest Town.

Again, the location is marked on your map if you've never been there. The quickest route is to take the Oxcart from Vermund's northwestern exit. Give the doctor the medicine you received. You'll then need to wait a couple of days, so either go work on a few other quests or take a rest. Either way, you'll eventually learn that the medicine is poisonous.

Take the long road back to The Hand to talk to Ludomir. When you get there, you'll learn that Elena has taken him down to the basement. Go downstairs and tackle Elena to complete this long quest. You'll be handsomely rewarded with 11,000 Gold and 1,600 XP.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.