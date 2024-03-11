Is Dragon's Dogma 2 Going to Have Multiplayer?

After more than a decade of waiting, Dragon's Dogma 2 is finally launching next week. That long wait from developer/publisher Capcom has given the time needed to create a map that is four times larger than the original game. Part of the reason for that gargantuan map is that director Hideaki Itsuno wanted to build a single-player worth that emulates the feeling of an MMORPG. With that in mind, some players have been wondering if Dragon's Dogma 2 will ever go all the way and incorporate multiplayer elements into the game. A recent interview with Itsuno has given fans a definitive answer.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Multiplayer Mode

Itsuno recently gave an interview with Automaton where he deep-dived into all things Dragon's Dogma 2, including Vocations. This is essentially Dragon's Dogma 2's class system and includes at least ten different Vocations that players can choose when building out their character. With so many options, many were wondering if there would ever be an opportunity for multiplayer options. Raids, in particular, would make use of several different classes all at once. Itsuno quickly put that idea to rest.

"We have not been considering any form of multiplayer for Dragon's Dogma 2," Itsuno said. "I think online games have their good sides; just as offline games have their own. But the concept of the original game was to incorporate fun gameplay elements not found in conventional offline games while removing all the 'hassles' of online games. This is one of the basic original ideas of the first game that I don't plan on straying from."

Of course, that's largely expected from a game this size. If multiplayer wasn't a consideration before launch, it's going to be difficult for the developers to implement it down the line. The team has gone so far as to add AI-controlled companions called Pawns to Dragon's Dogma 2 to try and emulate other players in a traditional MMORPG. With all of that work done to incorporate that feel without opening it up to multiplayer, it'd be very surprising to see Capcom switch things up completely at this stage.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Release Date

As mentioned, players don't have to wait much longer to check out Dragon's Dogma 2 for themselves. The long-anticipated game launches on March 22 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unlike several other recent games, Dragon's Dogma 2 doesn't include an option for early access. Everyone will get in at the same time regardless of which edition you purchase. That said, players who pre-order the game will get a few helpful weapons for each starting Vocation. Plus, if you pick up the Deluxe Edition, you'll get access to the New Journey Pack, which includes all kinds of helpful items for starting your adventure.