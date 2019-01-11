‘Dragon’s Lair Trilogy’ Arriving On Nintendo Switch Next Week

Back in the 80’s, laserdisc arcade games really went the distance, thanks to the work of former Disney animator Don Bluth and his team. Because of them, we had classics like Dragon’s Lair and Space Ace that were ripe with fun action. Now, if you missed out on that heyday of arcade gaming, don’t worry- you’re about to get a second chance to do it again on your Switch.

Digital Leisure has announced that it will release Dragon’s Lair Trilogy for Nintendo‘s platform starting next week, on January 17. A price hasn’t been given for the collection yet, but it’s likely to be around $19.99, as that’s what the PlayStation 4 version sells for.

Now…the title is a slight bit misleading. It’s not so much a Trilogy of Dragon’s Lair games, but rather the original, its follow-up, and Space Ace. So it’s more like a Don Bluth trilogy. Still, being the nostalgic gamers that we are, we’ll take it.

In the first Dragon’s Lair, you portray Dirk the Daring, a valiant knight who makes his way through a trap-filled castle in the hopes of rescuing the beautiful Princess Daphne from the vile dragon Singe. You’ll have to deal with Giddy Goons, the Black Knight and other dangers as you try to get to the final showdown.

The adventure continues with Dragon’s Lair II: Timewarp, which pits Dirk against the evil wizard Mordroc after he kidnaps Daphne, vowing to make her his forever with the help of a powerful ring. He’ll chase him through various eras using a clunky old time machine, from the Garden of Eden to Egyptian times to Beethoven’s studio, fighting to stay alive and collect hidden items that will help him reach the final battle with Mordroc.

Space Ace is a completely different adventure, but a lot of fun. You play Ace, an intergalactic hotshot who cruises the galaxy with his buddy Kimberly. But they bite off more than they can chew when they come across Commander Borf, whose Infanto Ray can shrink whatever he shoots at. This means big trouble for Earth, forcing Ace- and his child counterpart Dexter- to confront Borf and stop him once and for all.

The trailer above gives you an idea of just what kind of classic fun you’re in for. If you’re a fan of the original games, or fun Don Bluth animation in general, you won’t want to miss this.

