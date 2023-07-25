Dreamworks All-Star Kart Racing Announced

A new kart-racer centered around Dreamworks characters has been announced. The kart-racing genre is a pretty popular genre that's easy to capitalize on for companies. What could be more marketable than a bunch of iconic characters from a franchise racing around in tiny little cars, using cartoonish objects to compete against opponents? Mario Kart is obviously the most prominent example of this type of game and is almost inarguably the defining title. A lot of competitors feel like clones that don't have some wild new way to innovate upon the formula beyond including characters from other franchises.

With all of that being said, GameMill has announced Dreamworks All-Star Kart Racing. The new game will allow you to race with characters and tracks from the Shrek films, Kung Fu Panda, Puss in Boots, and more. It's slated to release sometime later this year and will cost $39.99, but you can upgrade to a $49.99 digital deluxe edition which will let you play as Master Oogway and the Wolf from Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. There will be 20 characters to play as, a variety of modes, customizable karts, tracks like the kingdom of Far Far Away from Shrek and the New York City Zoo from Madagascar, and much more. You can view an official description of Dreamworks All-Star Kart Racing below.

"Twenty of the most iconic DreamWorks Animation characters take the wheel in the fast-paced world of kart racing in DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing! Shift, drift and jump at high speeds across a variety of fantastical tracks inspired by DreamWorks Animation's many fan-favorite films. Blaze past the competition in fun and hilarious action for players of all ages with solo as well as online and local split-screen multiplayer modes."

Dreamworks All-Star Kart Racing will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It looks like it'll be a worthy entry in the kart racing genre, especially since it comes in at a lower entry price than Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch.

