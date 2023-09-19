Dredge Update 1.3 Adds Boat Customization, Full Patch Notes

Dredge was one of the hits of the 2023 summer. In our 4/5 review, we called it "a fun indie game that explores the cosmic horror genre in a unique fashion by embracing one of the recurring motifs found in Lovecraft's works – the ocean." In short, if you're looking for a fishing game that brings terrifying cosmic horror, it doesn't get much better than Dredge. The developers at Black Salt Games have been adding new features since Dredge's late March release date, and today they added the third major update, which finally includes the ability to customize your boat.

The Boat Paint and More update adds a new character named The Painter that you'll find in Little Marrow. You'll need to finish a few quests before he's unlocked, but once you do, he'll have a few options for you. As you continue your quest, you'll eventually start to unlock even more options. Black Salt has also introduced several bug fixes that have been annoying players for a bit now and done some adjustments to how crab pots to better balance them. All in all, it's a relatively small update, but the customization options are a welcome addition for Dredge players.

Dredge is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Dredge Update 1.3 Patch Notes

Features

AddedBoat Customization After you've acquired your dredge crane as part of the main story, a new character will set up shop at Little Marrow -The Painter! He'll be able to make adjustments to your boat's appearance. The Painter starts with some basic options available, but you'll be able to discover additional paint ingredients and flag designs.

Added crab aberrations (craberrations).



Added a new filter to the Encyclopedia to display Crabs.



Added a number of new shipwrecks around the world.



Adjustments

Equipment tooltips now display the previously hidden "Aberration Catch Bonus" statistic. Slightly buffed some of these values on some rods.

Rebalanced crab pots slightly. All crab pots provide some aberration catch bonus, with higher tier / special pots offering a larger bonus. Mouth of The Deep catch rate and duration reduced to make progressing the crab pot tech tree more meaningful.



Fixes