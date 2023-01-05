ComicBook.com's Most Anticipated Video Games of 2023

2023 looks downright chaotic when it comes to new video game releases. From the very earliest months of the year to the typically-busy holiday season, 2023 seems to be bringing with it some of the biggest games that we've seen in quite some time across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. Much of this hectic nature in the coming year is amplified by the fact that 2022 saw numerous video games get delayed, which means that many titles that were once slated to launch in this past year are now going to arrive in 2023. And while it's all but certain that more delays will come about for games slated in 2023, even if a few titles do slip into 2024, this year should still be the biggest that we've seen since the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Although it's hard to narrow down which games should be worth keeping an eye on in 2023, here are ten that we here at ComicBook.com are looking forward to the most.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom might be one of the most highly-anticipated Nintendo games of all-time. A new Zelda game is always cause for excitement, and Nintendo's track record with the series speaks for itself. However, this title is even more special, as it happens to be the direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, a game that earned countless awards when it launched alongside the Switch in 2017. Nintendo has been notably quiet about the sequel, offering little in the way of information about what to expect from the gameplay and narrative. We do know that at least parts of the game will take place in the skies over Hyrule, which has many speculating about a connection to Skyward Sword. Whatever the case might be, expectations are incredibly high for the game, and it's nice to see that an end to the wait is finally within sight! – Marc Deschamps

Resident Evil 4 Capcom has been absolutely killing it over the past couple of years with the Resident Evil series and its upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 looks to be no different. While it's a tall task to remake a game that is widely considered one of the best of all-time, what Capcom has shown off so far of this new version of RE4 looks incredibly promising. Assuming that Resident Evil 4 Remake is able to reach the same heights as previous Resident Evil remakes, there's no question that this could end up being one of the best games of the year. – Logan Moore

Dead Space The Dead Space remake is very much in a sweet spot for 2023. It's the first major multiplatform release of the year, it's got a fervent fanbase behind it to serve as its foundation, and it'll release just after tepid reactions to the Dead Space-like The Callisto Protocol game which, in many ways, just made people hungrier for Dead Space. Games like Dead Space often face a narrower avenue for success outside of diehard horror fans, but with this being a remake, it's poised to rope in fans both new and old. Dead Space exists on a short list of games that are really and truly scary and nerve-wracking if played the intended way, and based on our hands-on experience with the game, the remake looks to capitalize on that potential even more so than the original did. – Tanner Dedmon

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is another exciting 2023 release because it comes from Rocksteady Studios, which is the developer that really paved the way for modern superhero games. Rocksteady hasn't released a game in eight years, and now, they're coming back with a violent, pulpy M-rated co-op game starring the likes of Harley Quinn and Killer Shark where you fight the Justice League! Not only is it a really creative idea to introduce the Justice League to players as villains, but there's also the added layer of having to battle Kevin Conroy's Batman, who players grew attached to in the Arkham games. With Rocksteady's engrossing gameplay, a compelling and unique premise, and an awesome cast of characters, Suicide Squad will help out an already awesome year for superhero games. – Cade Onder

Starfield It's been a long time coming, but Bethesda Game Studios' long-awaited RPG Starfield is finally set to land in the first half of 2023. As Bethesda's first proper single-player RPG since 2015's Fallout 4, excitement and anticipation for Starfield is high, to say the least. Not to mention, Xbox itself is in need of a killer app for its platforms after 2022 left the brand devoid of essentially any notable first-party releases. It's hard to know if Starfield will end up living up to the incredible expectations that it has, but it's clear that this is the game that every Xbox fan is circling on their calendar in 2023. – Logan Moore

Diablo 4 Diablo 3 released in 2012, so it's been over 10 years now that a new, mainline Diablo game released. Diablo Immortal was far from a solution to the IP's lengthy break (even though it did have its merits outside of a lambasted monetization system), but Diablo 4 is coming early this year to save its hardcore fanbase from their drought. Meant to be a bleaker take on the Diablo experience more akin to Diablo 2, Diablo 4 isn't just falling back to known wins and is instead building on those with new, clever features and decisions that modernize the formula. If Diablo 3 is any indication of how long one of these games can run for, people may be playing Diablo 4 long after 2023's best-of awards have gone out and after 2024's lists of most-anticipated games start going up. – Tanner Dedmon

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 because no one has tackled Spidey as well in a video game as Insomniac Games. Not only is the gameplay top-notch, but the storytelling is on par with the Web-Head's strongest cinematic outings. With Miles Morales working directly alongside Peter Parker, Venom and the black suit being introduced, and Kraven as a possible antagonist, this has the potential to be one of the best games of the year. – Cade Onder

Final Fantasy XVI Following the divisive Final Fantasy XV, Square Enix looks to be returning to its roots with Final Fantasy XVI. Not only is the next entry in the long-running RPG franchise looking to lean heavily into a classic fantasy setting, but it also seems to be placing a larger emphasis on Final Fantasy iconography that has been seen in the series for decades. With Final Fantasy XIV's acclaimed director Naoki Yoshida also producing Final Fantasy XVI, this is shaping up to be one of the best entries that the series has had in a very long time. – Logan Moore

Alan Wake 2 Alan Wake 2 might be one of the most slept-on games heading into 2023. While part of this is simply because developer Remedy Entertainment has kept much of the project under wraps since first announcing it back in 2021, the original Alan Wake is definitely a game that never reached widespread commercial acclaim. Despite this, Alan Wake fans have patiently been waiting for a sequel to come about for over a decade, and now, Remedy is ready to make good on those requests. With a larger emphasis on horror and a narrative that could end up crossing over with Control, Alan Wake 2 could very well be Remedy's most ambitious game ever. – Logan Moore