‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Adventure Returns to the City of Brass

A new DMs Guild adventure and sourcebook sends players back to the legendary City of Brass.

Back in 1987, Dungeons & Dragons introduced players to the City of Brass, a city inspired by one of the tales in Arabian Nights. Positioned in the Elemental Plane of Fire, the City of Brass was the home to countless efreeti and served as one of the major nexuses between the various D&D planes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The City of Brass has long been part of the Dungeons & Dragons multiverse and was known as the oldest city in all of creation. While the City of Brass still exists in D&D lore today, the book hasn’t appeared in any sourcebook or guide in nearly a decade. However, you can now explore the famed city thanks to a new third party adventure/sourcebook.

Last month, Miniature Giant Space Hamster Press released Midnight in the City of Brass, a new adventure/sourcebook set in the City of Brass. In addition to explaining how players cope with the extreme conditions and laws within the City of Brass, Midnight in the City of Brass also converts monsters like the pyrohydra and elemental vermin for use in Fifth Edition adventures.

Midnight in the City of Brass also contains several new subclasses and new character kits, an advanced kind of character background that players can take beginning at Level 5. Character kits aren’t a new concept in D&D, but this is one of the first times I’ve seen the concept for Fifth Edition play.

The new sourcebook isn’t perfect – the adventure section in particular has some layout issues and the maps are really simplistic and amateur-looking. However, Midnight in the City of Brass has a lot of useful information for any player or DM that wants to explore an updated version of a classic D&D setting.

Midnight in the City of Brass is available for $6.95 on the DMs Guild.