Dungeons & Dragons Eberron: Rising from the Last War Sourcebook Is up for Pre-Order

Yesterday, Wizards of the Coast announced Eberron: Rising From the Last War – a 320-page campaign sourcebook for Eberron. The book includes a whole bunch of new material, not the least of which being the Artificer class – the first official class to be released for 5th edition of D&D since the Player’s Handbook launched in 2014.

If you’re interested in picking up Dungeons & Dragons Eberron: Rising From the Last War, pre-orders are now live on Amazon with shipping slated for September 3rd, which is way earlier than the official November 19th release date. Amazon might have an exclusive release window, or it could be a mistake. Odds are it’s the latter. Note that a discount on this book is highly likely during the pre-order period, and if it does happen you’ll automatically get it (you won’t be charged until it ships). The official description and feature list for the book can be found below.

“This book provides everything players and Dungeon Masters need to play Dungeons & Dragons in Eberron—a war-torn world filled with magic-fueled technology, airships and lightning trains, where noir-inspired mystery meets swashbuckling adventure. Will Eberron enter a prosperous new age or will the shadow of war descend once again?”

Dive straight into your pulp adventures with easy-to-use locations, complete with maps of floating castles, skyscrapers, and more.

Explore Sharn, a city of skyscrapers, airships, and noirish intrigue and a crossroads for the world’s war-ravaged peoples.

Include a campaign for characters venturing into the Mournland, a mist-cloaked, corpse-littered land twisted by magic.

Meld magic and invention to craft objects of wonder as an artificer—the first official class to be released for fifth edition D&D since the Player’s Handbook.

Flesh out your characters with a new D&D game element called a group patron—a background for your whole party.

Explore 16 new race/subrace options including dragonmarks, which magically transform certain members of the races in the Player’s Handbook.

Confront horrific monsters born from the world’s devastating wars.

