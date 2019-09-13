Dungeons & Dragons Reveals New Cover for Eberron: Rising From the Last War

Dungeons & Dragons announced that they have changed the cover for its upcoming campaign setting book. Later this year, Dungeons & Dragons will release Eberron: Rising From the Last War, a new campaign setting book that updates the world of Eberron for Fifth Edition play. Eberron, which was created by Keith Baker and originally released in 2004, is a radically different world than traditional D&D settings, filled with living constructs, magic trains that race across the continent, and races that adhere to radically different lifestyles than what we’d expect in a more traditional world. Earlier today, Dungeons & Dragons released a ten minute video in which they announced that Eberron: Rising From the Last War would have a different cover than what was originally announced. The new cover, illustrated by Wesley Burt, can be seen below:

The original cover received a mixed reaction from fans, as they felt it did a poor job of properly encapsulating Eberron. After internal deliberation, the D&D publication team decided to switch out the original cover with an interior art page. The original cover (which features a gnome artificer, her homunculus, and a heavily armored Warforged) will be used as the opening art for the first chapter of the book.

Dungeons & Dragons also announced that those who purchased Wayfinder’s Guide to Eberron would receive an updated version containing the Artificer class when Eberron: Rising From the Last War is released. Wayfinder’s Guide to Eberron was released in 2018 as a digital “living document” meant to help playtest Eberron content. The updated version of Wayfinder’s Guide to Eberron will also contain rules for the new Artificer class along with rules for its Alchemist subclass. Two additional subclasses will be available in Eberron: Rising From the Last War along with new playable versions of goblinoid races and orcs, which were not featured in Wayfinder’s Guide to Eberron. The video contained a handy table comparing what would appear in Eberron: Rising From the Last War that hasn’t already appeared in Wayfinder’s Guide to Eberron.

Eberron: Rising From the Last War will be released on November 15th. Pre-orders are live now with a 40% discount.

