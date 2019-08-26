Play Dungeons & Dragons One on One With the $16 Essentials Kit

Dungeons & Dragons is everywhere right now, and if you’ve been thinking about giving the game a try, there are two great places to start. The first is the classic Starter Set, which comes with five ready-to-play characters, six dice, the adventure book Lost Mine of Phandelver, a rulebook, and a character sheet. You can grab a copy right here for only $12.52 (37% off). The second, brand new option is the D&D Essentials Kit, and one of the great things about it is that you can dive in with only two players.

Unlike the Starter Set, the Essentials Kit focuses on character creation. What’s more, the Dragon of Icespire Peak adventure that’s included in the kit introduces new “sidekick” rules that make it possible to play the game 1-on-1. In other words, you don’t need to organize a group of five or more players to start your adventures. One DM and one adventurer will do nicely, and the adventurer can use the sidekick rules to recruit townspeople, animals, and other creatures to join in on the quest. The Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit is available to pre-order on Amazon right now for only $15.93, which is 36% off the list price and an all-time low (if you’ve already pre-ordered, the upgraded discount is automatic). It’s set for release on September 3rd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that Target got an exclusive release window for Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit, but they have never dropped the price below the $24.99 list. Ideally, you’ll want to check out the Starter Set and the Essentials Kit to round out your D&D education. When you’re ready, you can dive into the core rulebooks, which can be ordered in this awesome gift set with reflective foil covers, a DM screen, and a slipcase.

On a related note, the new Dungeons & Dragons sourcebook Eberron: Rising From the Last War is available to pre-order right here on Amazon for $29.97 (40% off) with shipping slated for November 19th. A discount of 40% to 42% tends to be the max during the pre-order period, so lock this down before it fluctuates downward. You won’t be charged until it ships, so if a better discount occurs you’ll automatically get it.

If you’re unfamiliar, Eberron: Rising From the Last War is a 320-page campaign sourcebook that brings players back to the war-torn fantasy / noir / steampunk world of Eberron for the first time in over a decade. The book includes a whole bunch of new material, including the Artificer class – the first official class to be released for 5th edition of D&D since the Player’s Handbook launched in 2014. The official description and feature list for the book can be found below.

“This book provides everything players and Dungeon Masters need to play Dungeons & Dragons in Eberron—a war-torn world filled with magic-fueled technology, airships and lightning trains, where noir-inspired mystery meets swashbuckling adventure. Will Eberron enter a prosperous new age or will the shadow of war descend once again?”

Dive straight into your pulp adventures with easy-to-use locations, complete with maps of floating castles, skyscrapers, and more.

Explore Sharn, a city of skyscrapers, airships, and noirish intrigue and a crossroads for the world’s war-ravaged peoples.

Include a campaign for characters venturing into the Mournland, a mist-cloaked, corpse-littered land twisted by magic.

Meld magic and invention to craft objects of wonder as an artificer—the first official class to be released for fifth edition D&D since the Player’s Handbook.

Flesh out your characters with a new D&D game element called a group patron—a background for your whole party.

Explore 16 new race/subrace options including dragonmarks, which magically transform certain members of the races in the Player’s Handbook.

Confront horrific monsters born from the world’s devastating wars.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.