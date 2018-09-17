Save 40% on Dungeons & Dragons ‘Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica’

The upcoming Dungeons & Dragons / Magic: The Gathering crossover entitled Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica just got its first discount, and a big one at that. Pre-orders for Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica are live on Amazon right now for $29.49 (40 percent off after bonus $1.93 discount) with a release date slated for November 20th. The Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica Map Pack and Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica Dice Set are also available to pre-order now with discounts.

The title is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, which means you won’t be charged until the book ships and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. Odds are that this deal is as good as it’s going to get, so make sure to lock it in while you can.

Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica is the first full campaign setting publication since Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide, and it just happens to bring MTG‘s world of Ravnica into the D&D multiverse. The official description for Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica reads:

“A perpetual haze of dreary rain hangs over the spires of Ravnica. Bundled against the weather, the cosmopolitan citizens in all their fantastic diversity go about their daily business in bustling markets and shadowy back alleys. Through it all, ten guilds–crime syndicates, scientific institutions, church hierarchies, military forces, judicial courts, buzzing swarms, and rampaging gangs–vie for power, wealth, and influence. These guilds are the foundation of power on Ravnica. They have existed for millennia, and each one has its own identity and civic function, its own diverse collection of races and creatures, and its own distinct subculture. Their history is a web of wars, intrigue, and political machinations as they have vied for control of the plane.”

On a related note, Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep: Dragon Heist and Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage also got huge discounts today. At the moment, you can pre-order Dragon Heist for $29.97 (40 percent off) and Dungeon of the Mad Mage for $29.49 (40 percent off after clicking $1.93 coupon) with a release date of September 18th and November 13th respectively.

Again, both titles are covered with Amazon’s pre-order guarantee. Just keep in mind that Dragon Heist ships tomorrow, so today, September 17th, is your last chance to lock in that 40 percent discount.

