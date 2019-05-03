Battle Vampires and Ghouls in Terrifying New ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Campaign

Kobold Press is raising funds for their next Dungeons & Dragons campaign, a new trek into the Underworld to battle a deadly alliance of vampires and ghouls. Kobold Press is the publisher of some of the best third-party D&D content available today and are known for their innovative and dangerous monsters and timeless adventures. The publisher is currently crowdfunding money via Kickstarter to publish a new full length campaign called Empire of the Ghouls. Although seasoned D&D players will look at ghouls as semi-intelligent undead creatures, Kobold Press re-imagined them into intelligent undead creatures that have organized underground into a massive kingdom complete with a deadly and trained army led by the dreaded Emperor of the Ghouls.

The new Kickstarter campaign will fund production of a Level 1-Level 13 campaign that pits players against Ghoul Imperium and vampires that plan to conquer the surface world. While the campaign takes place in the Kobold Press setting of Midgard, previous Kobold Press adventures can be easily adapted into just about any campaign setting. Kickstarter backers will also have the option of buying an Underworld Player’s Guide that comes with new playable races, subclasses and backgrounds and an Underworld Lairs book that contains a variety of single-map adventures.

The Kickstarter has already reached its initial $20,000 funding goal and will remain open until May 31st. A $45 pledge will get you digital copies of all three books, while an $85 pledge will get you print copies of Empire of the Ghouls and its related publications.

