Dungeons & Dragons Ravnica Crossover With Magic: The Gathering Now Available to Pre-Order

Earlier this week a new Dungeons & Dragons book entitled Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica was confirmed much to the delight of both D&D and Magic: The Gathering fans. The book is the first full campaign setting publication since Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide, and it just happens to bring MTG‘s world of Ravnica into the D&D multiverse.

If you’re interested in jumping in, pre-orders for Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica are live on Amazon right now for $49.95 with a release date slated for November 20th. There is a 99.9% chance that this book will get a hefty discount at some point between now and then, so if you don’t want to miss it, pre-ordering early is your best bet. It’s covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, which means you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs during the pre-order period. The Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica Map Pack and Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica Dice Set are also available to pre-order now.

The official description for Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica reads:

“A perpetual haze of dreary rain hangs over the spires of Ravnica. Bundled against the weather, the cosmopolitan citizens in all their fantastic diversity go about their daily business in bustling markets and shadowy back alleys. Through it all, ten guilds–crime syndicates, scientific institutions, church hierarchies, military forces, judicial courts, buzzing swarms, and rampaging gangs–vie for power, wealth, and influence. These guilds are the foundation of power on Ravnica. They have existed for millennia, and each one has its own identity and civic function, its own diverse collection of races and creatures, and its own distinct subculture. Their history is a web of wars, intrigue, and political machinations as they have vied for control of the plane.”

Additional details about the book are available here.

On a related note, Dungeons & Dragons adventures Waterdeep: Dragon Heist and Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage are available to pre-order on Amazon with a release date of September 18th and November 13th respectively. Dragon Heist includes details on running a campaign in an urban setting, which should pair nicely with Ravnica. Both books are currently on sale for 20% off. The official descriptions read:

Waterdeep: Dragon Heist: “Welcome to Waterdeep, City of Splendors! You’re summoned by Volothamp Geddarm, famous explorer and raconteur, to complete a simple quest. Is anything ever really simple though? Experience a grand caper, pitting your skills and bravado against two nefarious organizations as you go on a hunt for the greatest prize of all.”

Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage: “Hundreds of years ago, long before Waterdeep had been built, Halaster Blackcloak carved a vast dungeon beneath Mount Waterdeep and stocked it with all manner of creatures from across the planes. Over time Halaster has gone quite insane and the dungeon he carved, now dubbed Undermountain, is a labyrinthine death trap for those bold enough to venture within. Precious few have returned from Halaster’s home, and frequently they’re not who they were when they started out. One thing is certain however. Wealth unimaginable exists within the halls of Undermountain.”

