Wield Thor’s Stormbreaker in Dungeons & Dragons

An intrepid RPG designer has converted Thor’s Stormbreaker hammer for use in Dungeons & Dragons. Crosshead Studios is a fantastic artist that designs maps, tokens, and miniatures for tabletop RPGs. Earlier this month, Crosshead Studios capped off a series of posts about magic axes designed for use in Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition with their version of Stormbreaker, the magic axe wielded by Thor in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. While the axe is meant for a god, Crosshead converted the weapon into a powerful tool that turns just about any D&D fighter into a one-man army.

My final item in my series of 5E Battle Axes: @Marvel meets @Wizards_DnD in my rendition of Stormbreaker. I really wanted to try and create mechanics for the way Thor hurls the axe into masses of his enemies, electrifying them as it passes through. #5e #dnd #Avengers #Thor pic.twitter.com/ejyxbn6VmS — Crosshead (@CrossheadStudio) July 12, 2019

As befitting for a weapon of Stormbreaker’s strength, anyone attacking with the weapon gets a +3 bonus to both attack and damage rolls. Players also obtain a 60 foot fly speed when attuned to the weapon. However, Stormbreaker’s most impressive feature is a special attack that allows players to throw the axe along the circumference of a 15-foot radius circle. Anyone within 5 feet of Stormbreaker’s path takes 5D6 Lightning damage, and anyone hit by the axe suffers an additional 2D8 of slashing damage. Obviously, Stormbreaker is an absolute beast for clearing crowds…which makes sense given how effortlessly Thor wiped out Thanos’s forces in the most recent Avengers movies.

This is a fantastic and epic take on Stormbreaker and is a perfect weapon for any Fighter, Barbarian, or Paladin entering a final fight. You can check out Crosshead Studio’s other work at their Patreon or on their website.