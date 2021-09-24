Wizards of the Coast plans to release a new Dungeons & Dragons book in January 2022. Amazon.com just posted a listing for a new Dungeons & Dragons book, with a planned release date of January 25, 2022. Interestingly, the book has a non-standard retail price of $169.95, which is the same price as current boxed sets containing the game’s three core rulebooks. This could mean that the listing is for a new boxed product or some sort of “premium” product in the vein of Curse of Strahd Revamped, a $100 boxed set released by Wizards of the Coast last year.

No other information was provided about the books, but we’ll likely get a formal reveal this Sunday during Wizard of the Coast’s D&D Celebration, a live streaming event held to celebrate the release of D&D’s newest adventure book The Wild Beyond the Witchlight. The final panel of that event is titled “The Future of D&D” and will feature D&D design studio head Ray Winninger, D&D head of licensing and publishing Liz Schuh, lead rules designer Jeremy Crawford, and lead story designer Chris Perkins in a roundtable about the franchise. Given that the listing specifically references this panel, it seems more than likely that Wizards of the Coast will officially announce the product during the panel…unless something leaks onto the Internet first.

Dungeons & Dragons has become a major part of parent company Hasbro’s success in recent years. In response to renewed interest in the game and the wider franchise, Wizards of the Coast has “increased the cadence” of D&D releases with five core rulebooks released this year and has upped the number of tie-in products. Several D&D video games are currently in development and a live-action Dungeons & Dragons movie is currently in post-production.

