Dungeons & Dragons Confirms Which Classic Adventures Are Coming to Quests From the Infinite Staircase

Dungeons & Dragons will re-release six classic adventures in Quests From the Infinite Staircase, including two of the most popular adventures of all time. Earlier today, Roll20 started pre-sales for Quests From the Infinite Staircase, a new adventure anthology for Dungeons & Dragons due out for release later this year. The pre-order listing confirmed that Quests From the Infinite Staircase will include six adventures from earlier editions of Dungeons & Dragons, most of which are considered beloved classics by the D&D community. The six adventures featured in Quests From the Infinite Staircase include the following:

Beyond the Crystal Cave - a 1980 adventure that notably saw players earn experience points by resolving conflicts via non-violent solutions

Expedition to the Barrier Peaks - an adventure first published as a convention adventure in 1976 and later re-published in 1980 where players discover a downed spaceship responsible for a series of monsters who are attacking a nearby town. Notably, the adventure was designed to introduce D&D players to Metamorphosis Alpha.

Pharaoh - a 1982 adventure written by Tracy and Laura Hickman (the creators of the classic module Ravenloft) in which players explore the haunted tomb of a pharaoh.

The Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth - an adventure first published for convention play in 1976 and re-published in 1982, where players seek out the treasure of Iggwilv and eventually face off against her daughter Drelnza.

The Lost City - a 1980 adventure set in a 100-room pyramid, where players faced off against the Elder Evil Zargon and his priests who control a lost city reemerging in the desert

When a Star Falls - a 1984 adventure where players try to locate and return a fallen star to its rightful owner.

Quests From the Infinite Staircase will be released on July 16th and will feature a new character, the genie Nafas, who will serve as a framing element connecting the six adventures.