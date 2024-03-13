Warhammer: Age of Sigmar 4th Edition Teased

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar will likely be getting a new edition later this year. Over the weekend, Games Workshop released a mysterious teaser tied to Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, its fantasy-focused miniatures skirmish game. The video is titled "Sigmar lied" and features a storm looming above a city while a bell tolls in the distance. The video ends with a blast of lightning hitting the ground, heralding the arrival of a Stormcast Eternal, an immortal warrior of Sigmar that travels via blasts of lightning. The bell is likely a reference to the Screaming Bell, an item of religious significance to the infamous Skaven. More information will be announced at Adepticon later this month. You can check out the video down below.

The tease is almost certainly related to a new edition of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. The game, like its Warhammer 40K cousin, runs through a rules update once every three or so years. Games Workshop has released new editions of its games that are mostly refinements of existing rulesets and editions that totally overhaul entire parts of the game, so it's unclear what this supposed new edition will entail. We'll note that Games Workshop has increasingly focused on diversifying types of play within its signature games, with Warhammer 40K now featuring both multi-game narrative campaigns and tighter rulesets built around smaller armies, and it's expected that Age of Sigmar will feature a new game mode focused on smaller army sizes in its new edition.

While not officially announced, rumors have persisted that the new edition of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar will feature an update to the Skaven, a race of rat creatures known for their worship of chaos and their ingenious engineering. New editions are usually ushered in with a grand refresh of an army, with a new Starter Box featuring miniatures for two rival armies.