Dungeons & Dragons Video Game Announced by Disney Dreamlight Valley Makers

Gameloft Montreal, the makers of Disney Dreamlight Valley, has announced that they are developing a new Dungeons & Dragons video game. Today, Gameloft Montreal that they had obtained a license to develop a new Dungeons & Dragons video game. The unnamed D&D game will be set in the Forgotten Realms and will be a cooperative game built around an "innovative hybrid of survival, life simulation, and action RPG." The game is described as a "real-time survival" game that will feature resilience, camraderie, and danger at every turn. No release date has been announced for the game, but Gameloft Montreal has announced a number of job positions opening for the new game. The game will be released on both PC and console. You can check out key art released for the game below:

"We are honored to partner with Wizards of the Coast to deliver a completely new experience in the Dungeons & Dragons universe," said Lee Kaburis, Executive Producer at Gameloft Montreal, in a press release announcing the new game. "We are all big fans of D&D and are already hard at work bringing our concept to life, including growing our team, and we look forward to sharing more details in the future."

Hasbro is working with numerous partners to develop video games based on Dungeons & Dragons and has redoubled its efforts after the success of Baldur's Gate 3. Recently, Starbreeze announced it was developing a D&D game (described as a co-op live service game) and there are several other D&D video game projects that have been announced in the last few years. We should note that Hasbro cancelled five D&D video games in early 2023, so it's unclear which projects are still in active development. In a recent investor call, Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks noted that they expected to continue to grow D&D's video game presence over the next five years.