DC Comics Just Gave Superman Some Very Dungeons & Dragons-Like Ability Scores

✖

A variant cover for an upcoming DC Comics series just showed off Superman's ability scores. DC Comics just announced Dark Knights of Steel, a new fantasy-themed miniseries featuring new versions of classic DC superheroes. EW had a first look at the new series by Tom Taylor and Yasmine Putri, which included several variant covers for the first issue. One of those covers, illustrated by Putri, paid homage to Dark Knights of Steel's very obvious Dungeons & Dragons influences. The cover shows a young version of Superman standing behind a character sheet that shows off Superman's very OP-stats. While the ability scores listed behind Superman aren't exactly D&D ability scores (Agility and Speed seem to have replaced Dexterity, Stamina has replaced Constitution, and Wisdom is missing entirely), it's pretty clear that the cover implies that Superman and his allies are about to find themselves in some scenarios not unlike what you'd find in a D&D adventure.

(Photo: DC Comics/Yasmine Putri)

In an interview with EW, Taylor even referenced a classic series of Dungeons & Dragons novels when explaining his inspiration for the series. "I've spent the last two years creating a new epic fantasy universe for DC Comics, and Dark Knights of Steel is an absolute dream come true," Taylor said. "Despite being the writer of the DC horror series, DCeased, I'm actually a huge a fantasy fan. Combining two of my favorite things, DC superheroes and high fantasy, is my absolute happy place. I grew up reading Lord of the Rings alongside Superman. Terry Pratchett alongside Garth Ennis. Robin Hobb and Mark Waid. Dragonlance and Justice League. Now I get to bring all this together with the incredible Yasmine Putri, in the biggest story I could imagine. A tale of war and love, of despair and hope, of betrayal and improbable alliances forged in battle."

Acclaimed fantasy TTRPG artist Wayne Reynolds (best known for his work on Pathfinder) also contributed a variant cover for Dark Knights of Steel.

Dark Knights of Steel will have a 12-issue run. No release date was provided in the initial announcement, however the debut issue will be released "soon."