Dungeons & Dragons Movie Character Is Descendent of Iconic Forgotten Realms Legend

Toys for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie has revealed a key connection between one movie character and one of the most iconic characters of the Forgotten Realms. According to the description of a new action figure found on Amazon, Justice Smith's character Simon the Sorcerer is a descendent of the famed wizard Elminster Aumur. Simon is also described as a half-elf in the description. Simon's action figure comes with several accessories, including a mysterious helm which seems to be a key item in the movie.

Elminster Aumur is one of the Forgotten Realms' best-known characters, a wizard known as the Sage of Shadowdale. Elminster has appeared in numerous D&D adventures and novels, and even appeared in the iconic Dungeons & Dragons video game Baldur's Gate. Elminster is often associated with Forgotten Realms creator Ed Greenwood. Many articles written by Greenwood about the Forgotten Realms feature fictional conversations between Elminster and Greenwood, and Greenwood occasionally cosplays as Elminster. Currently, it is unknown whether Elminster will appear in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves or not.

Descriptions of two other action figures confirm several details about other Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves characters – Holga the Barbarian is a member of the Uthgardt Elk Tribe (something strongly hinted at by the crest on her armor) and that Forge Fitzwilliam is the Lord of Neverwinter.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."