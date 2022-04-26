Dungeons & Dragons: Spelljammer to Get Beadle & Grimm Platinum and Silver Editions

✖

Beadle & Grimm's Pandemonium Warehouse has announced that they will be making two different boxed set versions of the upcoming Spelljammer: Adventures in Space product. The premium boxed set maker has announced both Platinum and Silver Editions of Spelljammer: Adventures in Space, with pre-orders available now. These boxes are intended to provide Dungeon Masters with all the tools they need to create an amazing experience at the table. While both boxes have a premium cost, they help the DM save time and energy when it comes to planning out a D&D session by providing everything from maps and miniatures to handouts that can be passed out to players to help immerse them in the game.

Announced last week, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space is a new boxed setting containing three books, which help to build out the space opera-esque Spelljammer campaign setting. Spelljammer has grown in popularity in recent years due to its unique take on D&D, and the new boxed set looks to update the setting for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The Platinum Edition will run $499 and will include battle maps, pre-painted WizKids miniatures, in-world player handouts including jewelry and artifacts, encounter cards, bonus encounters, and softcover versions of all three Spelljammer rulebooks. The Silver Edition will cost $195 and will include many of the elements from the Platinum Edition, minus the miniatures and some of the maps. Both boxed sets have a planned release of October of this year. Only 1,000 of the Platinum Edition will be produced.

Beadle & Grimm's was founded in 2018 by actor Matthew Lilliard and several of his longtime gaming friends, with a goal of creating premium collector's editions that can be enjoyed by everyone at the table. Beadle & Grimm's started by launching Platinum Edition boxed sets of various adventures, but they've since expanded their product line to include campaign setting books and anthologies. While Beadle & Grimm's primary product remains boxed set versions of official D&D products, they've also worked with Paizo to create similar products for Pathfinder as well as Critical Role for their recently released Tal'Dorei Reborn Campaign Setting.

More information about the boxed sets can be found on Beadle & Grimm's website. The boxed sets tend to sell-out, especially for highly anticipated products such as Spelljammer, so be sure to pre-order now if interested.