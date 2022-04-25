Dungeons & Dragons Announces Spelljammer: Adventures in Space Box Set

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dungeons & Dragons is returning to its Spelljammer campaign setting at long last, with a full box set containing three full-length books due out this fall. Spelljammer: Adventures in Space will contain three 64-page books, plus a poster. The books the Astral Adventurer's Guide, which contains a whopping six new playable races, Boo's Astral Menagerie, which is a bestiary of monsters for the Spelljammer campaign setting, and the Light of Xaryxis adventure book. Light of Xaryxis is divided into 12 "episodes," each of which ends on a cliffhanger.

The Spelljammer campaign setting is a space opera-esque setting, in which players travel through wildspace and the gas-like phlogiston in between worlds on magical ships powered by spelljamming helms. The campaign setting was filled with fantastical planets that pushed the boundaries of fantasy, even for D&D. While the campaign setting struggled to take root due to Dungeons & Dragons' publisher TSR flooding the market with a variety of new settings, the campaign has a dedicated following of fans. In recent years, D&D designers seeded several mentions of Spelljammer in various adventures and rulebooks, leading to the meme "Spelljammer Confirmed" appearing after nearly every D&D social media post. Dungeons & Dragons teased the return of Spelljammer on April 1st, and has made several Spelljammer jokes in recent weeks, all but confirming that the setting would return.

The new races in Astral Adventurer's Guide includes Astral Elves, Auto-gnomes, Hadozee (a race of flying ape-like creatures), the Giff, the Plasmoid (a slime creature), and the Thri-Kreen, an insectoid race with telepathic powers. All of these races were previewed in a public playtest late last year.

Boo's Astral Menagerie (named after the famed miniature Giant Space Hamster seen in the Baldur's Gate games) will include a variety of new monsters, including space clowns, vampirates, killer comets, and astral and lunar dragons.

You can check out the full reveal trailer for Spelljammer: Adventures in Space below.

WizKids also announced that they will be making miniatures for the Spelljammer setting, including "ship-scale" miniatures to simulate space battles.

Spelljammer: Adventures in Space will be release on August 16th, 2022. A prequel adventure will be released in July on the Wizards of the Coast website.