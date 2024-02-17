The planned Dungeons & Dragons TV show is still alive, according to Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks. Earlier this week, Hasbro held its quarterly investors' call, in which Hasbro upper management answered questions about the financial health and future of the company. During the call, Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks was asked about the drivers of the Dungeons & Dragons' brand future growth. After speaking about the importance of D&D Beyond to the future of the D&D tabletop game, Cocks also mentioned that entertainment projects would also help the brand moving forward. "We continue to have a robust entertainment slate on D&D that we're working with several partners behind," Cocks said. "Notably, the new streaming series from Paramount that we're partnering with them on."

While it was only a brief mention, it was the first mention of the Dungeons & Dragons streaming show to come from either Paramount or Hasbro in months. Paramount ordered the eight episode Dungeons & Dragons TV show in January of last year, but updates about the series have been scant since the underwhelming performance of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. While Hasbro had plans to launch a full entertainment franchise around Dungeons & Dragons, many assumed that those plans had shifted or scrapped entirely after Hasbro took a writedown on the D&D movie. The Paramount+ D&D TV show had a pilot script written by Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber, with Thurber also set to direct the first episode.

At one point, several Dungeons & Dragons TV projects were in the works to some extent. Joe Manganiello pitched a Dragonlance TV series that was ultimately shelved, while Derek Kolstad was working on a D&D live action project that seemingly had ties to the Underdark. It's unclear whether Kolstad's project is still moving forward. Complicating matters is that Hasbro sold its entertainment studio eOne to Lionsgate last year, which could mean a shift in eOne's plans for a D&D live-action franchise moving forward.